A woman confessed to brutally stabbing another woman over the Fourth of July weekend.
On July 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Robert Jones was dispatched to Larry’s Tire Shop on East Downing Street on a report of an assault. The victim, Laura White, was covered in blood and appeared to have been stabbed multiple times.
White said a woman with a man had stabbed her and gave officers the man’s name.
“After Laura told me the description of the female, I recalled a traffic stop I performed on June 24,” said Officer Lane Cobb. “During the traffic stop, I recalled [the man] to be in the passenger seat of a vehicle and Ashley Murphy to be the driver of the vehicle. Laura’s description of the female suspect matched the physical description of Ashley Murphy.”
Additional officers began to arrive on scene and assess what had happened, where it happened, and when it happened.
“Officer Lane Cobb and I began to walk southbound on Oak Avenue in an attempt to find a blood trail,” Jones wrote in his report. “We located the trail and followed it southbound to a residence at Oak Avenue and Shawnee Street.”
The trail led officers to a house where a large amount of blood was on the front porch and smeared on the front door.
Detective Todd Carnes arrived and stated he would procure a search warrant for the residence.
“While waiting on Carnes, I was approached by a male who was walking up from south of the residence on Ash Avenue,” said Jones.
Another man walked up to the residence and kept asking officers what had happened. The men stated they had been at the casino and were just getting back.
One of the men said he lived at the house with a family member and gave officers consent to enter.
“[He] was compliant and upon opening the door, I [saw] a large amount of blood inside the door on the floor, confirming that the assault had happened in the residence,” said Jones.
Carnes showed up on scene with a search warrant and officers began clearing the house.
“I cleared the east side of the residence and observed large amounts of blood on the floor and on the walls of a hallway that led to the bedroom on the southeast corner of the residence,” said Jones.
Officers tended to White and she stated she was stabbed with a knife and was “trying to get out of the house.” White was transported to Saint John’s hospital in Tulsa and admitted in stable condition.
Police Chief Nate King said Carnes interrogated Murphy on Wednesday, and she confessed to the assault.
King said both parties are Native American and he anticipates the case to be filed in tribal court.
