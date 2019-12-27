Woman defecates in deputy's car on Christmas day

A woman was arrested on Christmas Day and she defecated in the patrol car while being taken to jail.
On Dec. 25, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies Andrew Dreadfulwater and Justin Gifford were dispatched to East 840 Road in reference to a disturbance.
The caller said a woman was "screaming at the top of her lungs," and kept referring to herself as the "golden goose."
The deputies arrived at the location and met with the callers. During this time, Dreadfulwater could hear a woman who was yelling and screaming. They walked to the residence and met with Laura Wehunt.
"She was holding a cigar box and beating it with a knife," Dreadfulwater said in the report. "We gave her numerous commands to drop the knife, and sit down and speak with us. She eventually complied."
The deputies and Wehunt agreed that she was going to stop yelling and bothering her neighbors, and she walked back to her residence.
Ten minutes later, she came back outside.
"She was lighting a fire and burning trash and grass on a grill," said Dreadfulwater. "While doing so, she continued to yell and scream, still disturbing her neighbors."
When Dreadfulwater told her to go back inside, she told him said he wasn't her boss. The two continued to argue with one another.
"She stepped into her residence and I closed the door. Wehunt then opened the door in an aggressive manner and came back onto the steps," Dreadfulwater said.
Wehunt said she was going to punch the deputy and raised her fist in that motion. Dreadfulwater grabbed the woman and arrested her.
While Wehunt was being transported to jail, she took off her seat belt, laid down in the seat, and kicked the rear window. Dreadfulwater notified dispatch and stopped to restrain her.
"While trying to restrain her, Wehunt had defecated herself and tried to rub her fecal matter on me," Dreadfulwater said. "She was restrained and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center."
The deputy said detention officers had to restrain Wehunt to a chair before she calmed down. She was charged with assault on a police officer and placing bodily fluids on an officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.