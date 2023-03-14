A Tahlequah woman has filed a negligence suit seeking $75,000 in damages, alleging a Ki Bois Community Action Foundation Inc. driver fell asleep while at the wheel and collided with the plaintiff’s vehicle in 2018.
According to the petition, on Dec. 29, 2018, near the intersection of State Highway 82 and County Road, William Odle, while employed by the defendant, "negligently caused a collision with a vehicle lawfully operated" by the plaintiff, Erin Jones.
Court documents indicate Odle received a citation for driver inattention resulting in the collision, and pleaded guilty on Jan. 29, 2019.
In a petition filed on March 9 in Cherokee County District Court, the plaintiff argued that the defendant, Ki Bois, negligently entrusted its vehicle to Odle while “during the course and scope of employment” and that the defendant “knew or should have known” that Odle was a careless and negligent driver.
According to court documents, Jones sustained “serious and permanent bodily injuries; has sustained aggravation of all pre-existing injuries; has incurred and will incur future medical expenses; has incurred and will incur future loss of wages and/or earning capacity; has suffered tremendous physical and mental pain and suffering; and has incurred property damages all in an amount in excess of $75,000.”
The plaintiff previously filed a civil suit against Ki Bois for automobile negligence on Sept. 11, 2019, but it was dismissed by the state on March 11, 2022.
No court date has been scheduled as of yet, but Cherokee County Associate District Judge Joshua C. King is scheduled to preside over the suit. Jones is currently represented by Aldridge Teasdale, PLLC, a law firm out of Norman, Oklahoma.
