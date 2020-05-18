A Tahlequah woman is in critical condition after she crashed her vehicle on May 17.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Marissa Solenberg, 37, was driving eastbound on S.H. 51 near the intersection of Limbsey Lane when her vehicle swerved off the roadway. The 2016 Hyundai Elantra traveled approximately 217 feet before striking a tree.
Solenberg was pinning in the vehicle for 20 minutes before she was extracted by the Tahlequah Fire Department. She was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk external, trunk internal, and leg injuries. According to the report, Solenberg was wearing her seatbelt and it was raining at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
