A woman claimed she was assaulted and forced back into a crashed vehicle before fleeing from deputies.
On June 11, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy McKinsey Fuson was dispatched to a vehicle crash on Lost City Road and Grace Hudlin Road. When Fuson arrived, the vehicle had already left the scene.
Fuson said the vehicle was an older white Dodge truck that Steven Camp was driving.
Fuson found it on West 710 Road. The deputy initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle accelerated.
"While proceeding eastbound behind the vehicle, he attempted to strike Deputy [Rick] Ward's patrol vehicle [which] was westbound on West 710 Road," said Fuson.
Hulbert Police officers joined the chase as Camp continued to speed on both lanes of the roadway.
"The driver failed to slow down and went in the ditch on a corner, but was able to pull the vehicle back on the roadway," said Fuson.
Camp drove through a yard and stopped the vehicle. At that time, a woman jumped out of the truck and was told to get on the ground. The passenger was detained.
"I checked the vehicle but the driver was not in the vehicle. After a few minutes, we located the driver under the front of the truck. We confirmed he was not injured and detained him at the time," Fuson said.
Camp began fighting with deputies and initially wouldn't follow commands, but he eventually complied and was put in the back of a patrol vehicle.
The passenger had visible injuries and told deputies she jumped out of the vehicle when Camp crashed the first time.
"When she got to her feet, Camp already had the truck stopped and had grabbed [her] by the arm and hit her in the face with a closed fist in the face, and then physically forced her back into the truck," Fuson said.
Fuson spoke with Camp, who kept saying he was worried about the passenger.
"I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, [his] words were slurred and he could not stand up on his own," said Fuson.
Camp was taken to Northeastern Health System for a blood test and then taken to jail and booked. The passenger was transported to St. John's Hospital in Tulsa for evaluation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.