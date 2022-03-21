A local woman was admitted in poor condition after her motorcycle struck a dog on March 19.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kelley Hackworth, 51, of Tahlequah, was eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when she swerved to miss a dog in the road. She struck the animal and fell off the 2004 Harley-Davidson.
Hackworth was airlifted to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa and admitted with head, trunk internal external, arms and leg injuries.
The cause of the crash was due to the animal being in the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.