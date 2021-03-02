An intoxicated woman tried fleeing from police after she was involved in a motor vehicle crash.
On Feb. 24, Tahlequah Police Officer Bryan Swim was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Ross Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass. According to the police report, Karen Lentz was speaking with the driver of the other vehicle when Swim arrived.
“When I approached the vehicle, Lentz appeared to not be acting correctly, her body movements were sporadic, and it was hard to understand her while speaking,” Swim stated. “She started to step backward toward traffic before I caught her and asked her to step out of the lane of traffic.”
Swim told Lentz to go back to her vehicle to find her insurance while he gathered information from the other driver.
“As I was returning to my patrol unit, the driver of the [other vehicle] informed me Lentz was driving off. I turned to my unit and pursued Lentz, activating my emergency lights/sirens,” Swim said.
Lentz turned onto Fourth Street and continued to flee from officers. Lentz approached Fourth Street Bridge, veered off the roadway and struck a curb.
“Lentz also appeared to be trying to move something in the passenger seat while driving,” said Swim. “She continued west, where she almost ran into the back of the city of Tahlequah street-sweeping vehicle.”
Lentz continued to Muskogee Avenue and paused at the intersection for a stoplight. That's when Swim approached her vehicle, opened the door, and turned off her engine.
“During the pursuit, Lentz’s driving was erratic, moving from side-to-side. It appeared to me that Lentz was jerking the steering wheel back and forth, as the vehicle was all over the road,” said Swim.
Lentz was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where booking officers found a cellophane wrapper that contained a hard-brown substance Swim believed to be heroin.
