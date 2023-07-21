HULBERT – On July 20, a single-vehicle crash took the life of a driver took about 1.2 miles west of Hulbert and .3 miles east of Cook Road.
At about 6:28 p.m. Karen Haner, 51, of Hulbert, was driving west in a 2001 Kia Sephia on State Highway 51. The vehicle veered off road to the left before it crossed the road, causing it to swerve off the right. The car rolled several times, and Haner was ejected about 34 feet from the vehicle.
Cherokee Nation EMS pronounced Haner dead at the scene from the injuries.
According to reports, the condition of Haner was normal, and seatbelts were equipped in the vehicle but not in use.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
