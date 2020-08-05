A Fort Gibson woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash while fleeing from Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies.
On Aug. 5, Deputy James Carver was dispatched to North Four-Mile road on a report of a reckless driver. Dispatchers had advised that Jodi Sallis was driving into a yard and had almost hit the home of Brandi Lee. According to Carver, Sallis had gotten out of her vehicle and started hitting Lee's vehicle. She then broke a glass globe, got into her car, and drove north on North Four-Mile Road.
Lee told deputies Sallis had been banging on her vehicle and others nearby. Lee also said Sallis broke into her shed and took two gas cans, then threw them into a fire pit.
Deputy Curtis Elkins said that when he came into contact with Sallis’ vehicle, she took off and refused to stop.
“Officer Bobby Robertson III, with GRDA Police, advised he was at Highway 80 and North 410 road, and that he would try to get stop sticks out,” Carver said. “Officer Robertson advised that the vehicle just passed him running over 110 mph."
Elkins said the vehicle had crashed a short time later, just north of Norwood School.
According to the report, Norwood Fire Department volunteers arrived on the scene and had to push the wrecked vehicle off of Sallis’ leg. Carver said Sallis stopped breathing as she was being carried to the ambulance.
Sallis was transported to Muskogee Hospital, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was notified that she died from her injuries a short time later.
