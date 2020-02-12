An elderly woman was killed after her house became engulfed in flames early Friday morning.
Tahlequah Fire was called to the structure fire on West Chickasaw Street and South State Avenue just before 6 a.m. Bonnie Martin was pulled out of the house by a good Samaritan as Tahlequah Police arrived.
Officials who were on the scene said Martin suffered extensive burns to at least 90 percent of her body. She was airlifted to the hospital and died a short time later.
Fire Chief Ray Hammons said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, and he expects that to be completed in the next two days.
