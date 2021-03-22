City officials could find no evidence to support a local woman’s claim that pit bulldogs next door are wreaking havoc on her property and threatening her.
Deanna Hays contacted the Tahlequah Daily Press Tuesday, March 16, and said she’s had an ongoing issue with her neighbor’s pit bulls since September. Hays claimed she has repeatedly reported the problem to city officials, to no avail.
“I had an issue with the two pit bulls in my yard where I couldn’t get out of my vehicle and I called the city,” said Hays. “The city sent animal control out and spoke with the resident. They said they are only inside dogs and they’re nice and it shouldn’t be an issue.”
Hays provided the Daily Press with a timeline documenting the problems she’s experienced.
On Sept. 29, Hays said the dogs were loose, and that Animal Control Officer Vicky Green was notified and responded: “[She] stated that the fence did not seem tall enough to keep the dogs in. The owner was requested to heighten the fence within seven days [and] Vicky stated she notified the dog owner that animals could be banned from city limits for numerous complaints and/or if deemed vicious.”
A report was filed in December after Hays contacted the police department. Detective Jason Girdner, then a sergeant, met with Hays.
“Deanna said she was trying to leave her residence with her grandson but was chased back into the house by the neighbor’s two pit bulls,” Girdner said. “She advised me they are aggressive and that she had reported it to animal control multiple times.”
Girdner and others officers checked around the property and didn’t find the dogs. Hays told the officer she had photos and videos of the dogs on her phone. Girdner told her to send him the photos and videos, but he said he hadn’t received either from Hays by the time the report was filed.
Tahlequah city ordinances once deemed pit bulls to be "vicious, fighting, and dangerous animals." The ordinance that prohibits pit bulls in the city limits no longer exists.
Mayor Sue Catron said she personally went to the neighborhood where Hays lives.
“While the dog owner had previously promised to repair the fence, I was doubtful that the owner would ever have the resources to do so,” said Catron.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said the repairs the dog owners needed to make were’t professionally done, and they worked on finding a solution.
“We went back and talked to them again and they did go ahead and try to fix the situation,” said Hammons.
Catron had asked Green if they had access to any type of “tie-out” device that could be donated to the dog owner.
“Ms. Green explained the situation to [Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter], [who] was willing to donate two run cables and ties to the owner. These were valued at approximately $75 each, [and] on Jan. 15, I called Ms. Hays to explain what had been done,” said Catron.
On March 17, Catron said, she hadn’t heard anything else about the issue until Saturday, March 13. She told Hays that Hammons and Green would be in contact with her that following Monday.
“Mr. Hammons was able to tell me in that Monday conversation that Ms. Green had physically responded on Saturday to the call and that a citation had been written,” said Catron.
However, Hays claimed animal control didn’t show up, and said she had yet to hear from the mayor as of Wednesday, March 17.
“I requested to speak with the mayor and meet with her, as well as go before the City Council in regard to the city ordinances for animal control and their lack of actions, and their failure to comply to their own ordinances,” said Hays.
The mayor and Hammons both confirmed one of the dogs has been rehomed and the remaining dog has a litter of puppies.
“The owner ultimately said she would like to keep the dog and agreed she would use the run cabling that had been previously provided. The owner was told the city would remove the dog should it get loose again,” said Catron.
Hays has repeatedly called city officials in several offices, the Tahlequah Police Department, and the Daily Press, but after investigating the matter, no confirmation about the alleged vicious nature of the dogs could be found by officials. Hays also offered advice on how she wanted the story written in the newspaper.
