Through social media, one local mom and businesswoman has been assisting others in need of baby items - no matter where they live.
Danya Pigeon, of Hulbert, is a former Junior Miss Cherokee who owns Lila's Loft and Donna's Flowers in Tahlequah. She has begun mailing out packages of baby items to anyone who has a need.
"I had been thinking about doing it for a while for moms who need them," said Pigeon. "A lot of places have stipulations to get assistance, like you have to be a single mom or a certain income - they have to meet certain criteria. Some people just need help one time because they're in a tight spot."
Pigeon posted a video on the TikTok app, saying that anyone who needed a package could message her. In the first hour, she only got one or two requests.
After making another video of her packaging the items and sharing that on TikTok and Facebook, hundreds of people have made requests.
Pigeon has shipped out over 50 packages so far, and has 50 more she made this weekend ready to ship. She's spent almost $200 on shipping in one month.
"It doesn't cost a lot to make the packages. The shipping costs a lot," she said. "I've shipped all over, from California to New York and Florida - any state you can think of. I drove to Tulsa the other day and a couple of people asked if I could drop off packages to them."
Some locals have contacted Pigeon for packages.
"They message me, and pick them up at the shop. No questions asked," she said.
Some people have donated money online and thanked Pigeon for what she's doing. Others have donated bags of clothing and diapers.
"Anything is appreciated - anything to stick in there that helps at all," she said.
The packages are in poly mailer bags, and may include: about 15 diapers, baby wipes, clothing articles, bottles, and diaper rash cream.
"I also include a note of encouragement, like 'You're doing great,'" said Pigeon. "To those who don't need it, they say that's not a lot, but to someone who does, it means a lot."
Pigeon said some people have mentioned that maybe not all of the requests are legitimate, but she doesn't ask questions of those who ask for a package.
"You don't know everyone's situation," she said.
Pigeon is mom to a 10-month-old, and while she hasn't had many issues finding diapers and items at the store during the COVID-19 pandemic, she knows it's not like that for everyone.
"People in bigger cities are still on lockdown, and their store may be out or they can't order diapers because they are on backorder. Some can't get wipes, and we saw that for like a month in Tahlequah," said Pigeon. "We've seen what's been happening. More than ever, it's time to come together to help each other, to help your neighbor. You never know when you'll be in that situation and you may need help. Give a little bit to make life easier, even if you don't know someone."
Get help
Those who need assistance or would like to donate to the care packages can find Danya Pigeon on TikTok at @danthman1999; call 918-931-0117; or visit Lila's Loft in the Plaza South shopping center.
