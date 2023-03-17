After threatening to end her life and kill authorities on a live Facebook video, a Tahlequah woman has been placed into protective custody.
Carmen Campos, 27, posted a video the morning of Friday, March 17, calling out individuals by name and saying a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Sheriff Jason Chennault, the Tahlequah Police Department, and an individual who filed a protective order against her two days ago were the reasons she was going to end her life.
Directing her comments toward the individual who filed the protective order against her, Campos said she hoped the video would be used as evidence in that person's eventual murder trial.
Campos also said Friday was the anniversary of her getting an emergency military protective order against someone from an event that had caused her PTSD.
“That’s what you actually go to the law for,” she said in the video.
Campos then added she hoped the deputy she had named earlier in the video would be the one to find her body. She added if viewers were to send the cops there, she would kill them.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said, following the video's release, that officers with the Tahlequah Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to Campos’ residence, and without incident, were able to take her into protective custody, where she would be put under evaluation.
According to court documents, two protective orders have been filed against Campos since November.
In the first protective order, which was filed in Cherokee County District Court on Nov. 2, 2022, the victim reported Campos stalked and harassed her by showing up at her place of work multiple times, including on Halloween, when Campos wore a mask and told the victim’s co-workers that her target had started a war and that she was going to finish it.
The victim also reported Campos had issued threats on social media, as well as threatened to kill herself and others.
On Feb. 3, 2023, a protective order violation was filed against Campos, stating that on Jan. 31, 2023, Campos texted the victim, “You’re never getting rid of me.”
In the second protective order, which was filed March 15, 2023, in Cherokee County District Court, the victim said Campos posted a live video on social media, purportedly stating she was coming for the victim’s children. She also reportedly detailed where the victim’s children attended school, said she would send children to come after them, and that she would shoot the victim’s children.
The victim claimed Campos began threats on social media in September 2022.
On Feb. 28, 2023, a second protective order violation was filed against Campos involving a third harassment victim. Court documents state that on Feb. 13, 2023, Campos violated the protective order by yelling and flipping her middle finger at the victim.
The Daily Press attempted to view this court document to find out more information about the third protective order, which was filed in 2022; however, it was listed as a restricted file.
As of Friday evening, Campos' Facebook videos were still open to the public.
