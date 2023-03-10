A Tahlequah woman charged with attempting to escape from jail pleaded guilty last month in Cherokee County District Court.
Lori Dee Neel, 39, appeared before Associate District Judge Joshua C. King on Feb. 15. She was sentenced to 51 days in Cherokee County Detention Center, with credit for time served and earned.
According to reports, on Dec. 27, 2022, Tahlequah Police Department Officer Drew Craig was overseeing court proceedings via Zoom in the Tahlequah city jail when Neel was sentenced to five days on an unrelated charge. Neel was instructed to return to her cell and she reportedly complied, but then ran out of the jail and across the parking lot.
Craig secured the other inmates and joined other officers as they searched a wooded area nearby. Neel was found walking on Keetoowah Street, where she appeared to be covered in lacerations from running through the woods.
The defendant reportedly told police she was released from jail and was walking to a friend's house. Neel was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Neel, who was represented by Crystal Jackson, originally pleaded not guilty while appearing without representation before Judge King on Jan. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.