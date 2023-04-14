A woman known to go by different names pleaded not guilty in Cherokee County District Court on April 4 to drug-trafficking and false personation charges.
Lisa Marie Flute, 39, Tahlequah, is also known to use the names Lisa Marie Land-Wenetschlaeger and Lisa Land.
The two felony charges were filed against Flute on March 14, along with misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without headlights.
According to police reports, Flute was arrested during a traffic stop on March 1 by the Tahlequah Police Department officers after authorities discovered her headlights were not on.
During the stop, Flute reportedly presented authorities with a different name and date of birth, after stating she did not have a driver’s license nor insurance. While searching the defendant, law enforcement retrieved a small baggie that contained approximately 3 grams of fentanyl, a $20 bill with “Copy Money” on it, and methamphetamine.
Inside Flute’s purse, they found a loaded syringe that contained methamphetamine and a round white pill identified as buprenorphine hydrochloride.
During her April 4 initial appearance, Flute also received a $100,000 bond. The defendant is represented by a court-appointed attorney; however, as of April 14, the name of the attorney had not been listed.
Flute is scheduled to appear in court again at 10 a.m. on May 10, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding. Assistant District Attorney Haley Robinson is listed as representing the state.
