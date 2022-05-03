On the morning of May 3, the U.S. Post Office received an unexpected visitor when a woman crashed her vehicle through the office's front window.
Former Tahlequah Mayor Jason Nichols was in the parking lot at the time of the incident.
"The best I can tell by watching – and it matched what she said – she jumped the curb, which caused her to panic. What she thought was the brake was the accelerator," said Nichols.
After panicking, she pressed the accelerator, which propelled her vehicle through the glass.
"Thankfully, nobody was hurt," said Nichols.
Nate King, Tahlequah police chief, is still trying to determine exactly what happened.
"Someone ran into it. I don’t believe it was intentional. It was just an accident," he said.
