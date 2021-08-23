An woman who brandished a knife was stopped when the victim pulled his firearm as she came toward him.
On Aug. 17, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Sequoyah Park on a report of a woman who pulled a knife on a couple who were taking photos there.
Russell and Deborah Armstrong said they stopped by the pavilion for photos, and the woman told them they couldn't take pictures there.
"Armstrong stated that the female pulled out an orange box knife and came toward them," Leatherwood said. "At that time, Russell pulled his firearm out and the female stopped, and the [Armstrongs] then called the police."
Leatherwood was speaking with the victims and they pointed toward the woman, who was identified as Ashley Liles. Officers detained Liles because she was uncooperative, and they found the box knife on her.
Liles was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.