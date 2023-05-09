An Arkansas woman was handed a five-year deferred sentence in Cherokee County District Court after she stole a check and attempted to cash it for $900.
A felony charge of falsely personate another to create liability, a misdemeanor charge of uttering a forged instrument, and two misdemeanor charges of knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property were filed against Marissa Lee Creech, 20, of Bentonville, Arkansas, on April 3.
On Feb. 12, 2023, Tahlequah Police Department officers responded to local business Check Into Cash on a report of a fraudulent transaction, according to court documents.
Employees told authorities a woman with a heart-shaped tattoo came in and tried to cash a $900 check that had the name Samantha Nicole on it. The check had been issued by Stephen Morton, of Morton Bail Bonds in Stilwell.
They reported she also presented a driver’s license with the name Samantha Nicole Tiger on it.
Employees contacted Morton, who said the check had been stolen. Upon hearing the business would be unable to cash the check, Creech fled the store, leaving behind the check and driver’s license.
Appearing before Judge Joshua King on May 3, the defendant received the five-year deferred sentence. Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann was listed as having represented the state.
