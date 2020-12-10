A protective order filed against the Hulbert Police chief was dismissed after the plaintiff said his attorney intimidated her.
Court records show a woman named Brittney Willis filed a petition for a protective order against Police Chief Casey Rowe on Dec. 3. The protective order hearing was held at the Cherokee County Courthouse Thursday, Dec. 10, with Special District Judge Jerry Moore presiding.
According to a minute order, the victim requested the emergency protective order be dismissed, and said she did so because she feared nude photographs of her would be published online.
Courthouse employees brought to the attention of the Daily Press that Rowe’s attorney, Janet Bickel, had met with Willis before the hearing. Bickel purportedly told Willis suggestive photos were going to be part of the official record. Willis said she dropped the case to prevent that from happening.
Willis told the Daily Press Bickel had intimidated her.
“She said that I had sent Casey Rowe some personal pictures, but I did not, because my phone was stolen at the time the pictures were supposedly sent,” Willis said. “She basically told me that if I did not drop [the protective order] that she herself would have put them online to where everyone could view them.”
A Help In Crisis advocate heard the conversation, Willis said.
“The advocate looked at me like, ‘It’s your call, you can do what you want,’” Willis said.
Bickel confirmed she represented Rowe and that she had met with Willis and the advocate before the hearing. The attorney declined to comment on what she said to Willis.
“Why don’t you call Judge Moore, because he asked her if she was threatened or coerced or was acting under duress? I trust in Judge Moore,” Bickel said.
Moore said he could not comment on this case or any other over which he presides.
Moore is a former District 27 district attorney, succeeding Richard Gray, for whom Bickel had served as a prosecutor. A multicounty grand jury indicted Gray for embezzlement in late 2006. Bickel and Office Administrator Arstest Vyrl Keeter were indicted for perjury at that same time, and Bickel was also charged with possession of a controlled drug and offering false evidence. A tax lien was filed against Bickel in 2008, and in 2009, she was arrested for public intoxication.
According to the sheriff’s report, Willis called the Hulbert Police Department for assistance in August 2019.
“Hulbert Police Department Chief of Police Casey Rowe responded to Willis’ request for assistance and met her at her residence,” Sheriff Jason Chennault wrote in the report. “Willis reports Rowe talked her into going to his residence and supplied her with alcohol and she became intoxicated.”
Willis claims Rowe had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.
“Willis reports Rowe threatened her on Tuesday, Dec. 1, which led her to come to CCSO to report the August 2019 sexual assault,” Chennault said in the report.
Chennault said he requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to conduct the investigation. The OSBI confirmed it is investigating a "Hulbert official," but did not specify a name.
Hulbert Mayor Shirley Teague declined comment about either the investigation, or on whether Rowe would be placed on administrative leave in the interim.
