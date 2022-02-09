Local residents are used to spotting feral cats running along the city’s downtown streets, jumping in and out of gutters, and perching on top of vehicles, but one area resident spotted something she’s convinced was much larger.
Two weeks ago, Shelly Cooper was near Onward and Upward Occupational Therapy, next to the SkateHouse on North Grand Avenue, when she noticed a large animal strolling through the field. At first glance, she thought it was a dog, but as she got closer, she realized it was a mountain lion.
“It was huge, and I was shaking because I was in such shock,” Cooper said. “I had seen it from about a football field away. When I pulled up more, I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness, I can’t believe what I’m seeing.’ It was walking along the underbrush and I saw it for about eight minutes.”
This isn’t the first reported sighting of a big cat in Tahlequah, either. Volunteers with the Tahlequah Mission Park Project in town have supposedly seen a cougar lurking around the area, too.
Cooper spoke to some area law enforcement officials after the sighting, and she was told people have spotted mountain lions in the past.
“It was right by the school with kids coming and going, and all those houses right there with animals in the backyard barking,” she said. “If it’s hungry, that’s scary. I wouldn’t think you’d see something like that in daylight, especially with the noise of the traffic and everything.”
Wildlife officials are not as convinced what she saw was a mountain lion. Cherokee County Game Warden Cody Youngblood said while it’s possible for a big cat like that to come through the area, it’s rare, as there is no breeding population of mountain lions in this region of Oklahoma.
“In my opinion, and all the wildlife employees’ who have seen the picture, that is not a mountain lion, by any means,” he said. “It appears bigger than your regular cat, but it’s belly is right next to the ground. A mountain lion is going to have a considerable amount of space between the belly and the ground.”
Mountain lions – also called cougars, pumas, panthers, or catamounts – have a tail more than half the length of its body, black tips on the tail and ear, and are primarily tan in color. Males average 7 feet long and weigh around 140 pounds, while females are roughly 6 feet in length and weigh around 95 pounds.
The photo taken of the cougar is pixelated, making it hard to discern what type of creature Cooper saw. It has defined muscles, a long tail, tan fur, and appears larger than the feral cats roaming the Tahlequah streets, but it’s difficult to confirm the species.
However, sightings of mountain lions in Oklahoma date back to 1852, when two were killed in the southwest portion of the state. According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, a female cougar’s home can range from 50 to 75 square miles, while a male can cross 90 to several hundred square miles.
The ODWC investigates dozens of potential cougar sightings every year, but few yield enough evidence to confirm the presence of one. It’s not uncommon for dogs, bobcats, house cats, coyotes, foxes, and deer to be mistaken for pumas.
The wildlife department has confirmed 44 sightings of mountain lions in the state since 2002, as they’ve been caught on trail cameras, killed after depredating livestock, left hair samples, were illegally poached, or struck by motorists. In 2010, a radio-collared cougar released by the Colorado Division of Wildlife in north-central Colorado wandered into the Oklahoma panhandle.
The counties in which they’ve been found include: McClain, Noble, Cimarron, McCurtain, Tillman, Atoka, Texas, Tulsa, Osage, Grady, Pawnee, Mayes, Logan, Hughes, Pottawatomie, McIntosh, Custer, Adair, Choctaw, Roger Mills, Johnston, Pushmataha, Ottawa, and Pittsburg. The closest confirmed sightings to Tahlequah were in Mayes and Adair counties in 2019. The most recent confirmed sighting in Oklahoma was in Pittsburg County on Oct. 19, 2021.
