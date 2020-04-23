OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s been an agonizing and frustrating month for Polly Black.
After getting laid off from her job as a restaurant kitchen worker on March 25, the Ada resident said she immediately filed for unemployment benefits with the state’s Employment Security Commission.
Nearly a month later, Black said she hasn’t been able to touch a penny of her guaranteed state and federal benefits.
“I can see every one of my payments sitting there, but I cannot access my money because I don’t have the state-issued card they’re supposed to issuing people,” Black said. “They blame it on the card place. It’s always someone else’s fault.”
She’s spent countless hours on the phone, trying to resolve her situation.
Black said employees answering the Employment Security Commission phones always promised someone would call her back to help. Those calls never came.
She’s also repeatedly called the state’s vendor, Conduent, which is supposed to be issuing the debit cards, but has faced five hours of hold music. Nobody has ever answered.
“I’m very angry because it’s like nobody even cares,” Black said. “It’s been a nightmare. It’s really frustrating. They’re not even trying to help us.”
State unemployment officials acknowledged Thursday that an increasing number of Oklahomans are finding themselves in similar straits. They’re working on a solution that will bypass the debit card backlog.
“I feel the frustration of these individuals, and it is absolutely understandable,” said Trey Davis, a spokesman for the state’s Employment Security Commission. “I think their level of patience has been very tremendous at this point because there is a lot of anxiety and uncertainty out there. We want to get it resolved.”’
Davis said his agency has had a couple of virtual meetings with Conduent. Officials hope to ease both the delays in reaching somebody by telephone and to resolve any issues that may be preventing the timely mailing of debit cards, he said.
The debit card is critical because Davis said unemployment recipients cannot currently shift their benefits into their bank accounts until they have that card in hand.
Starting next week, the state plans to allow claimants to move their funds without Conduent’s card, Davis said.
Davis said Conduent was not prepared for the surge in unemployment claims that resulted from COVID-19-related business closures.
In an average week, the state was processing 1,500 claims. In the last four weeks, there have been close to 250,000.
Oklahoma has bolstered its resources and added additional employees to address more complex unemployment issues, he said.
“Conduent is working as quickly as they can to meet its obligations from multiple state unemployment agencies,” he said.
It’s taking the company as long as 18 business days to send Oklahoma filers their debit cards, but most people typically receive them in seven to 10 business days.
Conduent did not respond to a message left seeking comment.
Davis said the agency would look into Black’s situation, reach out directly and expedite a debit card.
Black said Thursday afternoon that she did receive the promised phone call. She was told her debit card will be sent by UPS, so hopefully by early next week she’ll be able to access her money.
