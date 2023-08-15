A woman is suing a local nursing center for negligence after her husband died in their care last year.
Sharon Dodd filed the suit on July 31, 2023, on behalf of her husband against University Northwest Nursing Center, LLC, doing business as Grace Living Center.
According to the petition, the plaintiff’s husband, David Dodd, died on Sept. 27, 2022, at University Park, on North Vinita Avenue, after having received negligent care from the staff, which caused him to develop bedsores on his tailbone, “charred heels,” and E. coli.
According to records, the plaintiff is seeking judgment against the defendants “in an amount in excess of the amount required for diversity jurisdiction pursuant to Section 1332 of Title 28 of the United States Code, as well as punitive damages.”
According to the U.S. Code, the district courts shall have original jurisdiction of all civil actions wherein the matter in controversy exceeds the sum or value of $75,000.
Dodd is represented by Gregory J. Denney, Esq. of GregDenneyLaw, PLLC out of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
