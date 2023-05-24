A Women Build Event was held Saturday, May 20 at the ReStore Home Improvement store.
The training teaches women how to use power tools while building Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity projects.
"Because we are between houses, we decided to build the storage building walls for Habitat House 33. This house will be built in Hulbert on 760 Road, and we will transport the walls to the site when we are ready to build," said Executive Director Linda Cheatham.
The Women Build Event slogan this year is "Give a woman a power tool and she can change the world!"
Construction begins mid-June in Hulbert for Pam McClure who has adopted her two teenage grandsons. McClure has qualified for a home loan by having good credit, low debt, and being willing to partner with Tahlequah Habitat for Humanity. TAHFH builds and repairs houses for low income families and then sells the house to the family with an affordable mortgage payment.
For more information or to see qualifications, go to www.tahlequahhabitat.org and fill out a preapplication or call the Habitat office at 918-453-1332 for an appointment. The office is at 816 S. College.
