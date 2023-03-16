Women business owners share challenges, ideas

The quarterly meeting of Women in Business was held March 15 at The Legacy at MK Ranch, where attendees listened to a presentation by Angela Tinsley of RE/Max Select Realty, ate lunch together, and networked with fellow businesswomen.
Becca Owen, in charge of events for the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, said an estimated 75 people were to attend the day’s event.
“Anytime Angela [Tinsley] speaks, I leave feeling like I could conquer the world, so I’m really excited,” said Owen. “This is the first time we do a more workshop style [program] instead of just listening. We hope that with the more interactive style, people will walk away with more.”
A questionnaire asking four questions was handed out: "What do I like most about myself? What do others say they like most about me? What is my biggest challenge I am facing professionally that I want to overcome in the next year? And what are two goals I would like to accomplish in the next year professionally?"
A small paper flower embedded with wildflowers seeds was at each place setting.
“They can write their goals, something they want to grow for. They plant them and it [reminds them of their goals],” said Owen.
Angela Tinsley, principal broker at RE/Max Select in Tahlequah, spoke to the group. The subject was 10 steps to creating sustainable growth. Setting the pace was the main objective of No. 5 in her talk. If people don’t understand they are cultivating their growth, and growing in that process, whether they hit that goal is irrelevant. What’s relevant is understanding the process, that there are ups and downs, setbacks, and victories. That includes business, marriage, raising kids, and cultivating relationships.
“That growth pattern for us and how growth works is three steps forward, four steps back. Two steps forward, three steps back. That’s how growth works,” said Tinsley.
Post-COVID is even more fast-paced, Tinsley said. People are struggling. There’s a lot of hopelessness, and a lot of anxiety. People are giving up. Business owners must set the pace and understand there’s a process: the four steps forward, five steps back, and what that looks like for the future. Some of the anxieties of a business owner include paying the bills, and maintaining staff. They also worry about whether the company has a spirit of excellence, and if they are getting the job done.
“I’ve seen this high intensity in business before; it’s just intensified,” said Tinsley. “Ladies, it’s not going away. We have to learn how to set that pace, and set that tone, and trust the process.”
Tinsley spoke of what the gathering really was – a mandate for Tahlequah, to know the culture of working together and putting people before profits is here, and that everyone can win together. Tinsley said she sees the tide is turning, but it’s just a slow turn. Business owners have to own they are in charge of maintaining calm.
“It’s a constant with staff. Hey, guys, we’re here to create the calm. Calm is contagious, and high emotion is low intelligence,” said Tinsley.
People are growing weary of social media, but the flip side of that is social media isn’t worn out. It’s like oxygen to a business.
“My husband and I own Piddle’s Cajun Bar & Grill in Park Hill," said Janese Hoffman. “My name is on everything so basically a woman-owned business, and I wanted to meet other ladies who have businesses and network with them, maybe get some pointers on advertising and marketing.”
At a yearly convention, Tinsley said, she had a paradigm shift in her thinking about social media, her weariness of the work of keeping all the posts going, and interacting with folks online.
“It’s now just become a business tool, no different than my CRM or working a drip campaign,” said Tinsley. “I can fight it every step of the way [or use it to grow my business].”
Addie Wyont and her mother Brandy Donatelli, owners of Sand Tech LLC, attended the event to network with other women business owners.
“We’ve been in business 39 years at the same location. We are one of the sponsors [of this event] and we definitely support women in business, and we love seeing women come together and work together,” said Wyont.
“We’ve [daughter and mother] worked together for 13 years,” said Donatelli “My mother started [the business], so we are a three-generation business.”
Donatelli said her daughter is in charge of the constantly shifting technology and online presence that must be maintained.
Tinsley said she wasn’t going to die in a place of being worn smooth. She stated she’s been spit out and spit on. She takes a self-check often. She has one leg in ministry and one in business.
“I do [public] speaking,” said Tinsley. “God [opens doors] for you and puts you before kings, and I’m OK with that.”
Her philosophy has shifted to "let’s not save the good stuff until the end; do it now."
“I’m not going to save the fun until the last,” said Tinsley. “I’m living what I’ve worked for. Not every single day is great and wonderful. But that’s just life. And age is a blessing.”
