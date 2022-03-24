Women exchange ideas, empower one another at annual brunch

Keri Thornton | Daily Press

A panel of local women who are entrepreneurs in Tahlequah discussed their joys, struggles and challenges with owning their own busineses. From left are: Martha Londagin with Startup Junkie Foundation, Aisling Sosa of Rafa's Burrito Company, Hope Brandt of HopeWell Health, Junie's Closet Owner Kristy Eubanks, Kelly Marak of the Legacy at MK Ranch and Rian Crager with A Bloom Flowers and Gifts.