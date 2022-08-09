Women explore the great outdoors with organization

Teaching women the skills to explore the great outdoors is the goal of a local chapter of Women in the Outdoors.
The Tenkiller Stake Park WITO met Monday, Aug. 8, to discuss its upcoming annual event. According to coordinator Leann Bunn, this chapter has hosted the largest WITO event for 15 years.
“We have been doing a Women in the Outdoors event since 2001,” said Bunn.
This year, the event will offer around 29 classes in various subjects. Bunn listed basket weaving, wood burning, orientating, soap making, fire starting, purifying water, beekeeping, hunting, and backpacking, among other topics.
“Women in the Outdoors is about encouraging ladies to get out there,” said Bunn.
With many class offerings geared toward beginners, Bunn said, women can participate without any performance pressure. She described the atmosphere as one of support, camaraderie and friendship.
“We have a lot of repeat business, women who come back year after year,” said Bunn. “Last year, we had over 100 women come to the event.”
Bunn has been an avid outdoorswoman for years. She recalled fishing, foraging and making sauerkraut with her mother in her youth.
“My first ‘Women in the Outdoors’ was my mother,” said Bunn. “That’s what inspired me to do this. I want [the outdoors] to be a family affair, not just dad taking the boys hunting.”
Bunn has been hunting for 15 years now. She wants other women to have these experiences with their children and grandchildren.
“Those kinds of moments stay with a kid,” said Bunn.
WITO is a program of the National Wild Turkey Federation, which states it is “dedicated to the conservation of the wild turkey and the preservation of our hunting heritage.” Its WITO outreach program formally began in 1998.
Conservation and responsible use of the outdoors are important to Bunn. She explained that purchases of hunting and fishing licenses help fund the efforts of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, protecting places to hunt and birdwatch.
“If we lose people, we lose that,” said Bunn.
Over the years, Rhonda Stanley has enjoyed a number of different perspectives at Tenkiller WITO.
“I’ve been going as a participant for 20 years,” said Stanley. “In the last four years, I have been on the board and for four years I’ve taught soap making.”
Stanley is looking forward to the whole weekend – both the women and the learning experience. In past classes, she has learned how to blacksmith and dehydrate food, skills she still practices.
“I like the environment,” said Stanley. “It’s all women so I don’t feel as critiqued as I might with men.”
Get involved
Stanley encourages women who want to learn these types of skills to give WITO a try. Contact Leann Bunn at Leann.Bun@TravelOK.com, or call 918-489-5025, ext. 6.
