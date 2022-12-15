Nearly 90 attendees gathered at the Legacy at MK Ranch on Wednesday, Dec. 14, for the quarterly Women in Business: Holiday Market event, which was abuzz with shopping and networking.
The event, hosted by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, featured 12 vendors and catered food from Vidalia’s Cafe & and Catering.
Angela Tinsley of Remax Select started off by thanking attendees, vendors, and sponsors.
“When we think of business ownership, we have to think from an abundance standpoint, we have to believe, and take a position or a posture of abundance. Abundance means there’s enough to go around,” Tinsley said.
She said they were there to celebrate one another and the hard work they do.
“I started out as a mom, raising four kids and working business alongside my husband, and now we do it full-time,” she said. “It takes a lot of tenacity to do what we do. Thank you for being a beautiful woman in business and entrepreneur, and being willing to step out because guess what, if it was easy, everybody could do it.”
Tinsley told attendees to raise their hands if Wednesday’s event was their first, and more than half the room did so.
“For those of you who have been to our events, you’ll see that we love to honor the women who have decided to do one of the most difficult things in life, and that’s open up a small business," she said. "To come into business as an entrepreneur is not an easy thing. Every day, day in and day out, we’re at the storefront or we’re in our phones, or leading the charge.”
Several area women were nominated by members of the community and honored during Wednesday’s event.
Ally Neep, marketing coordinator for TACC, said the goal was to give women a chance to not only celebrate, but to be celebrated.
“The Tahlequah area is full of remarkable, world-changing women, and we wanted to give them a fun night full of shopping and networking,” Neep said.
It was Neep’s first TACC event to plan, and she said it took about a month to reach out to the local businesses.
“We had to promote this event and execute it well enough to where it provided value. Of course, our Tahlequah community showed up and kept the vendors busy all night, “ she said.
Threadz Consignment Owner Teresa Williams said the networking event was a success for her.
Fatina Willey and Jay Harris Winkler were there to help spread the word about Le Filthy Pooche, a self-serve dog spa. Tahlequah Main Street Association Director Jamie Hale met with the women and went by the business to show her husband what she learned.
“We will be trying it out,” Hale said.
