"The Empowerment of Perspective will be the theme of speaker Angela Tinsley during the Women in Business Luncheon March 4, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah Chota Center, 307 Seven Clans Ave.
"Most people think from a one-dimensional mindset: self, me, and mine. As women, we must understand the concepts of perspective to empower ourselves and others to success," said Tinsley, from Remax Select.
Tahlequah area businesswomen will have the ability to breakdown barriers and elevate concerns that can prevent economic stagnation. Women business owners are part of the foundation of the community. The Chamber administration believes connecting and empowering businesswomen is key to helping Tahlequah grow as a vibrant community.
Admission is $10 per person and includes lunch. Register at www.tahlequahchamber.com or call 918-456-3742.
