'Women in business' share success stories

Nearly 40 women gathered at the Legacy at MK Ranch on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for the quarterly Women in Business event to discuss their brands and core values.
The event, hosted by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, featured two speakers who are entrepreneurs in the community.
Angela Tinsley of Remax Select started off her talk by encouraging awareness about suicide. She lost her son to suicide four months ago and wanted to use Wednesday’s event as an opportunity to ask people to reach out to those in distress.
“There’s a lot of defining moments in life. We never, as mom and dad, want that to be part of the defining moments for us, but when it is, I’m definitely going to take an opportunity to bring awareness, and I’m not going to shy away from it,” Tinsley said.
She said that when it comes to business and branding, she has the mentality of “act like a lady and think like a boss.”
“A lot of you in here are entrepreneurs; you own your own businesses and just because you have a head above us doesn’t mean that we don’t and can’t carry an entrepreneur's spirit,” she said.
She told the women in attendance that they get to decide whom they’re going to be.
“None of you decide who I’m going to be; no one decides how I’m going to respond or how I don’t respond to anything. I make that choice; it’s me [and] I choose who I want to be and what I want to represent,” she said.
Tinsley said it’s OK to be competitive and still want others to succeed. She pointed out a table where several Realtors with Century 21 Wright Real Estate were sitting, and explained how she wanted each of them to be winners, even though they are her competition in her field of work.
“The lessons that I learned and the values I live by have become my core values and the branding I use,” Tinsley said.
She listed her beliefs: sometimes, certain voices must be turned off, and occasionally it’s her own; not every thought is the truth; it’s about the difference she chooses to make; the past is simply the past; giving oneself a break is key; and deliver easy when life is hard.
Kristy Eubanks, owner of Junie’s Closet, graduated from Northeastern State University in 2006 with a degree in marketing and emphasis in fashion. She then started working in the industrial and construction supply industry through Hilti Tool Co., before she became general manager of Fastenal in Tahlequah.
“This is where the brand comes in; I had no idea who I was. I was now the ‘tool girl’, ‘the bolt lady’, ‘mama’, ‘honey’, ‘babe’, and I was just really feeling lost. I knew I had purpose, to go to work and make money, to bring it back so I could raise my family,” she said.
She said she needed something that was going to make her feel fulfilled and that took herself into consideration.
“I want people in Tahlequah to understand that what you do in your work is only as effective as how it makes you feel. If you’re not fulfilled in what you do, you will not successfully execute your brand,” Eubanks said.
Eubanks won Mrs. Oklahoma International 2021 and bought Junie’s Closet after owner June Ludwig stepped down.
“The fact of the matter is, if you don’t have supportive women around you to lift you up; if you don’t have teachers who pet the head of young girls under their desk and tell them it’s going to be OK; if you don’t have cheerleading coaches that take some girls in and teach them how to put their hair in a ponytail; if you don’t have women in the community to inspire and educate our next generation, we’re going to fail,” Eubanks said.
