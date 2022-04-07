Women panelists tout 'Indigenizing' of Native artwork

Three Indigenous women talked about Native art and how each of them got to where they are today, as part of the 49th annual Symposium on the American Indian at Northeastern State University.
The three panelists focused on how Native artists, curators and critics continue the legacy of Indigenizing practices in the art world.
Amber DuBoise-Shephard is part of the Navajo/Prairie Potawatomi/Sac & Fox Nations, and she’s an education director and artist at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum.
“One thing I have realized coming into my museum is I am the only minority kind of in that space that is there every day, [and] that has been a learning curve for me, Shephard said.
Some of the collections at the museum include human remains, along with other artifacts, and Shephard said working with those can be difficult.
“I have to make sure that if I do go into the collection room that I do have to work with the curators, so we can remove those or they’re out of my space when I’m in there working on something for my education programs,” she said.
As an artist, Shephard participated in various exhibitions, but there may be more art in other galleries that are Native-owned.
Dr. Stacy Pratt, a former Tahlequah resident who is a citizen of the Muscogee Nation, is an art critic who is launching a website for curation.
“Throughout the internet, a lot of museums and organizations are starting to put their open access collections out for people. 'Curationist' is a website [where] educators and people who are interested in art can find them with some context in collections," Pratt said.
She said an art critic is thought of as being someone from New York City and not from a small town in Oklahoma.
“They provide context for art; they look into art from an outside perspective. You’ll get an artist statement, and artists say what they have to say in our critical add-on with other ways of viewing art,” she said.
Pratt taught English for years and attended one of the symposiums at NSU, where she was encouraged to write for the First American Art Magazine.
“[In] my family of artists, I always felt like the outsider because I’m a musician and a writer, not a visual artist,” Pratt said.
She writes featured articles on Native art topics, profiles and memorials of Native artists, and current issues and topics in Native art. In the past, she has covered the symposium for the Tahlequah Daily Press.
“I’m not an artist. [America Meredith] and Amber are artists, and there was a feeling in me, because there are artists who do not like art critics, and I felt a little afraid of that. [I was] thinking about how I want to please artists – they’re my favorite people; their work means so much to me, and I’m not one. I thought, ‘Do I have the right to speak on art when I’m not a visual artist?’” she said.
Pratt said the Native art critic world is now in Oklahoma, so they don’t have to go to New York City to be critics.
Meredith is a Cherokee Nation citizen, as well as a publishing editor and artist for First American Art Magazine. She discussed Native art history and the timeline of Indigenous art museums.
“In 1908, Cherokee women on their own got Ph.D.s and they decided there needed to be a Sequoyah Historic Society. It was important and then Muscogee Creeks followed through and they have the Memorial Association,” she said.
At that time, people were actively thinking about preserving Native literature and the important architectural sites.
“There’s a lot of rhetoric [that] museums are Western or museums are colonial. No, they’re not. This is almost 100 years of museums here in Oklahoma, so we know these are important,” Meredith said.
She went on to explain how there needs to be a nonprofit to represent Native artists in Oklahoma, as there are several tribes with no support.
“I think a lot of it is just sharing of information and not something I can do on my own, at least,” she said.
