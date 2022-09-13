CLAREMORE – Will Rogers Days, City of Claremore Indigenous Heritage Day and National Native American Heritage Month will begin the first Saturday of November commemorating the birthday of Will Rogers, who was born Nov. 4, 1879.
The Pocahontas Club has been celebrating Rogers' birthday since the Will Rogers Memorial Museum was opened in 1938. The Wreath-Laying Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum Rotunda with a procession down to the tomb of Rogers. The club members will begin their ceremony dressed in their Cherokee tear dresses and shawls around the bronze statue of Rogers to recite their Club Collect and place a basket of fall foliage at the foot of the statue.
There will be a program in the Will Rogers Theater following the ceremony. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. will be guest speaker, and the entertainment will be Jana Jae “Queen of Fiddle," member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and the National Fiddler Hall of Fame. Following the entertainment, attendees can board a bus for the Park & Ride History Tour, starting with the J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum for lunch and more entertainment.
The group will thank Cherokee Nation Businesses, Visit Claremore, Oklahoma Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts for making this event possible. With respect to CDC recommended guidelines, wearing masks, washing hands thoroughly and social distancing are recommended.
The event is free to the public.
