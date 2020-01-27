Cherokee Nation officials responded late Monday to a lawsuit filed against the tribe.
After what tribal officials called a “lapse in protocol” in 2018, when a nurse reused syringes to administer medications, two patients are reportedly suing the Cherokee Nation’s W.W. Hastings Hospital for emotional distress.
Cherokee Nation health officials contacted more than 180 patients in 2018 to warn them about potential exposure to HIV and hepatitis C, when it was discovered that J.R. Baker, son of former CN Principal Chief Bill John Baker, reused syringes to inject multiple intravenous bags at Hastings. According to a report Monday evening on the Channel 6 Tulsa TV station, the two women – represented by attorney Fourth Scoufos from Sallisaw – are each asking for $125,000.
“You can imagine the stress and anxiety that that would cause,” Scoufos told the TV station. “And this wasn’t a situation where they could go in and just immediately find out whether or not they were infected.”
The attorney for the two patients claims the hospital staff at Hastings did not take the appropriate action, which was to notify people in a timely manner. One woman was reportedly never notified about her potential exposure to several diseases, until she contacted the hospital after hearing of other patients were possibly exposed. The other woman was notified and instructed to go through blood screenings three times in nine months.
Baker has since apologized and resigned from his position as a nurse. In a statement from the Cherokee Nation, the tribe said it “is reviewing the filing and remain committed to providing quality health care for our tribal citizens and all our health service patients. Cherokee Nation Health Services made policy revisions that were met and approved by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2018, including additional training and monitoring and reporting procedures.”
The tribe has also said the follow-up testing of patients came back with negative results.
Todd Enlow, chief of staff for Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., said Cherokee Nation is reviewing the filing and remains committed to providing quality health care for tribal citizens and all health services patients.
“Cherokee Nation Health Services made policy revisions that were met and approved by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2018, including additional training and monitoring and reporting procedures,” he said. “Cherokee Nation Health Services strives for a culture of transparency and encourages employees to speak up about concerns of patient safety and outcomes. The Cherokee Nation continues to advance its health system recently opening a new state-of-the-art outpatient health center, constructing a new OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation medical school, adding more specialty services, employing a great workforce and reducing patient wait times.”
