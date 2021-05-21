Women urged to prioritize health with self-care

National Women’s Health Week was May 9-15, and it's observed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It serves as a reminder for women and girls – especially during the outbreak of COVID-19 – to prioritize their health.
Monique Modest-McKoy, M.D., is a provider of obstetrics and gynecology at NeoHealth, and she has observed that the pandemic has negatively affected the health of women throughout Cherokee County.
“During the pandemic, people have put their health on the back burner. People are dealing with the financial impact of COVID and are tending to ignore their lingering health concerns,” she said.
Modest-McKoy recommends women and girls take a holistic approach to their health and to consult with their doctors.
“The first thing to start is coming in for a women's wellness exam. There they can ask about particular concerns they may be experiencing. We will ask them different questions, and can identify anything that can become problematic,” she said.
She recommends incorporating a fitness regimen into their daily or weekly activities. This has been difficult, as many with gym memberships have not been able to frequent the gym over the course of the pandemic. And system problems, and difficulties in getting parts, has kept the pool at Northeastern State University mostly closed since spring break in mid-March.
For those not ready to go into a gym, Modest-McKoy recommends working out at home.
“Women should aim to work out for at least 30 minutes three times a week. There are a plethora of videos and online platforms that people can do in front of their TV. You can do so much from your home, and these videos will help improve your cardiovascular health," said Modest-McKoy.
She also recommends eating healthy foods. It is easy for women to resort to eating prepackaged meals, so she recommends trying to incorporate at least one homemade meal featuring different kinds of food each day. A strong eating routine will benefit the health of the vagina, uterus, and ovaries.
The National Indian Women’s Health Resource Center is a nonprofit prevention agency in Tahlequah that also encourages women to stay healthy. NIWHRC has posted content on social media to improve the health of women, youth, and families throughout the pandemic.
“Self-care is very important. It is hard to pour from an empty cup. By taking care of themselves, they are able to take care of their families,” said April Lee, who is project coordinator of Safe Journey, NIWHRC's underage drinking program.
The NIWHRS has created a resource manual designed to provide resources for community members in need.
“The resource manual contains information on food scarcity, shelter, substance abuse, domestic violence, and women’s health resources,” said Lee. “We don’t do direct services, but we provide resources free to the community. They work with partners to help them combat substance abuse and suicide. Our focal point is prevention, because if someone doesn’t have housing or food, they may suffer depression and want to numb themselves with substances, so they do not have to deal with the reality in which they live.”
Learn more
Visit the website for more information at www.niwhrc.com/ or their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/NIWHRC.
