Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.