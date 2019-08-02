WAGONER – Central Technology Center and REI Women’s Business Center will host a Power of Networking #WBC Connections Breakfast on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 8-9:30 a.m., at the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce, 301 S. Grant.
This event will enable attendees to connect with countless potential customers, build a network of business contacts, and have an opportunity to showcase their businesses. Bring business cards for networking.
The presenter will be Traci Baker, a photographer, entrepreneur, and social media guru. Come and learn how she started her business.
The #WBC Connects is free; however, attendees are encouraged to register online at www.reiwbc.org.
Breakfast sponsorships are available. #WBC Connects sponsor for August is Ravers Bank Wagoner Branch.
Contact Leslie Browand for more details at 800-658-2823. In addition, visit www.reiwbc.org and facebook.com/REIWBC for networking opportunities and a calendar of upcoming events.
