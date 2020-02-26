Woodall School Chess is hosting a Ladies' Day Out shopping and craft fair Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Woodall School Event Center.
The event will help the club raise funds to travel to the National High School K-12 Championship in Columbus, Ohio, in April.
The Woodall nationals team includes Bodee Jimerson, Tyger Jimerson, Kaiden Scott, Joe Enlow, Cannon Smith, Jensen Slover, Jairus Adair, and Jace Parks.
A variety of vendors will be available to shop for crafts, cosmetics, and activewear, as well as baby goats to pet and cuddle. There will be a concession, coffee vendor, cupcakes and more. A grand prize of a make-over package valued over $150 will be given away.
While there is no admission cost, entry into the door prize drawings is $5. Winners do not need to be present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.