The Woodall Chess Team wrapped up the season with the Oklahoma State Championship, then a tournament at home, before taking on Nationals in Grapevine, Texas.
The chess team first traveled to Midwest City, Oklahoma, Saturday, March 9, to compete in the 2019 Oklahoma State Scholastic Chess Championship. This was the most challenging tournament yet, according to coach Jannifer Smith. While everyone competed well, most students narrowly missed medals; only three medaled and two won upset awards.
Alan Dodge, with 3 points, and Cannon Smith, with 3.5, each medaled in Section 1. Case McDonald medaled with 3 points and won the Largest Upset Award in Section 2. Kaiden Scott won the Largest Upset Award in Section 3. The tournament offered much-needed practice against strong competition before heading to nationals.
Woodall hosted its third annual chess tournament on Saturday, April 6. This was a fundraiser and last-minute practice for nationals. Woodall's national's team, along with all other Woodall chess team members, were able to compete. There were 69 students registered, 25 of them from Woodall School. Woodall placed first as a school team in sections 1, 2 and 3. The Section 1 team included Kloie Holland, Thomas Rector, Jessi Taulbee, Jairus Adair, Jace Parks, Kayden Potts, Cameron Deckard, Alan Dodge, Aubrie Moreno, Natalee Winsett, Asa Anderson, Benton Bowlin, Wyatt Hunt, Kodey McGlothlin, Jensen Slover, and Jakobe Adair-Coon. They took first with a team score of 15. Jessi was competing in her first chess tournament and finished with 1.5 points. Cameron, with 3 points, and Jakobe, with 3.5, each medaled. Alan placed third with 4 points and Wyatt placed second with 4.5. The Section 2 team, Jaxon Gleese, Cannon Smith, Kyler Scott, Hunter Williams, and Case McDonald, placed First School Team in Section 2. Kyler placed second with 3 points. Bodee Jimerson, Kaiden Scott, Tyger Jimerson, and Miles Adair-Coon placed First School Team in Section 3. Bodee and Kaiden each medaled with 3 points.
The next stop was Grapevine, Texas. The National Team included Jairus Adair, Jace Parks, Kayden Potts, Cameron Deckard, Alan Dodge, Jaxon Gleese, Asa Anderson, Benton Bowlin, Wyatt Hunt, Kodey McGlothlin, Cannon Smith, Jensen Slover, Jakobe Adair-Coon, Kyler Scott, Hunter Williams, Case McDonald, Joe Enlow, Tyger Jimerson, Miles Adair-Coon, Kaiden Scott, and Bodee Jimerson. These students were required to meet a series of qualifications by March 1 to earn their spot on the team. They had to compete in at least two tournaments, reach a certain level of understanding and ability, help with fundraising, reach at least a Rook 1 level on ChessKid, attempt a minimum of 200 puzzles and solve 250 puzzles on ChessKid, and attend a certain number of meetings. During the last two months leading up to the National Tournament, they discovered some rules that they were unaware of. The team had to work hard adapting to these changes. With the support of the school, community, family, friends and many businesses around town, the team was ready to take on its first attempt at nationals.
Most of Woodall's National Team arrived in Grapevine on Thursday, April 25, to compete first in the National Bughouse Tournament. Since bughouse is played with teams of two, Woodall had five teams. The teams realized quickly that the level of completion they were facing was high. While none of Woodall placed, they learned a lot about experience and things to practice back at home. Bodee, Tyger, Joe, Kyler, Case, Cannon, Jensen, Kodey, Wyatt, and Jaxon competed in the National Blitz Tournament on Thursday evening. Again, there was much to learn and the team found opponents above their level. Bodee and Kyler each finished with 4 points, scoring the best on the team, followed by Tyger, Jaxon, Jensen, and Kodey with 3 points, Cannon with 2 points, and Case with 1 point. Wyatt was entered in the unrated section and placed second with 3 points. This was their first Blitz Tournament for most of the team.
Friday started the main event. All 21 members of the team were entered among the 1,300-plus students represented by states across the country. Woodall's team was entered in the K-8 Under 750 section. There were 323 total students competing in that section. Woodall placed 20th to bring home their first trophy from nationals. Over all, the team performed well above all expectations. Almost every team member earned 2 or more points out of 7. The team score is made up by the score of the top 4 members. Cannon tied for 30th and brought home his first trophy from nationals. Tyger earned 4 points. Bodee scored 3.5. Kaiden, Joe and Jairus each earned 3 points. Cameron, Alan, Jaxon, Wyatt, Kodey and Case each scored 2.5. Jace, Asa, Benton, Jensen, Jakobe, Kyler, Hunter and Miles each earned 2 points. Kayden Potts finished with 1 point. These students competed in seven rounds each some playing for two hours or longer at a time on one game.
"They worked hard to get there and worked even harder while there. They would play a round for a crazy amount of time then come out only to eagerly replay the game looking for mistakes," said Smith. "Only approved tournament staff was allowed in to watch. Parents and coaches had to nervously await each child outside the doors of the tournament room. There were tears, smiles, frustration, laughter and cheering at the end of each round. According to each one who finished, they felt it was well worth it and they were ready to start practicing for next year."
For information about Woodall Chess, contact Smith at jannifergwen@hotmail.com. For information on chess in the state, go to www.okschess.org.
