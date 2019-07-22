Woodall chess team members who went to in Nationals in Grapevine, Texas, include front row from left: Jakobe Adair-Coons, Jairus Adair, Alan Dodge, Jace Parks, and Cameron Deckard. Second row: Kayden Potts, Benton Bowlin, and Cannon Smith. Third row: Case McDonald, Wyatt Hunt, Hunter Williams, Kaiden Scott, Asa Anderson, Kodey McGlothlin, Jaxon Gleese, and Miles Adair-Coon. Back row: Tyger Jimerson, Joe Enlow, Kyler Scott, Jensen Slover, and Bodee Jimerson.