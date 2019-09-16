COOKSON [mdash] WESLEY DEAN GIRTY SR. age 41 of Cookson, OK. Passed September 12th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services September 18th, Reed Culver Chapel. Visitation September 17th 1pm-6pm Reed Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Greenleaf Cemetery.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Howard Edgar Wagner was born on Thursday, December 22nd, 1949 in Springfield, IL, the son of James Edgar and Rachel Evelyn (Pickerill) Wagner. He was the decedent of Samuel Pickerill, who served and fought in the Revolutionary War, something he was quite proud of. Howard wa…
HULBERT [mdash] age 57 of Hulbert, OK. Carpenter. Died September 9th, in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services September 16th, at 10:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation September 13th, from 12:00pm-6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
