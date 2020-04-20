Woodall Public School is hosting a Johnson-O'Malley Committee Special Meeting on Tuesday, April 21, at 3:30 p.m. in the Administration Building Board Room, 14090 W. 835 Road.
A Title VI Indian Education Parent Committee Special Meeting for Woodall Public School will be held on Tuesday, April 21, at 4 p.m. in the board room.
Both meetings will include videoconferencing, but there will be parties present in the board room. Patrons may join the meeting by logging onto the District's website, www.woodall.k12.ok.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.