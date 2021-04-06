The Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club held its first meeting of the year on Wednesday, March 10, at the OSU Extension office.
The meeting was called to order by President Fran Ridenhour. Members present were Yvonne Moss, Eyvone York, Debra Monholland, Tenisha Hess, Teresa Fleming, and guest Teddy Ridenhour.
Hess lead the flag salute, York shared the OHCE creed, and Moss gave the devotional. Monholland shared a Thought for the Day. The treasurer's report was accepted and filed for audit.
Members attended the March OHCE County Council Meeting and 2020 Member Recognition/Award Ceremony. Awards were sponsored by American Farmers and Ranchers, Celeste Looney Agency. Club members receiving years of service pins were: one year, Lynn Jackson; five years, Sharon Gifford; 30 years, Debra Monholland; and 65 years, Mildred Davis. Eyvone York, Shirley Jones, Ashlea Cochran and Fran Ridenhour earned member recognition points.
Members shared project ideas for the OHCE State Committees in Cultural Enrichment, Family Issues, Healthy Living, Resource Management, Membership, Leadership and the OHCE State Project – Oklahoma Hunger.
Members will collect eyeglasses and then donate them to the Tahlequah Lions Club as a Resource Management project. Eighteen pairs were brought to the meeting. Another project will be to partner with the Lost City Community Organization in collecting Best Choice bar codes. Anyone that would like to help can bring eyeglasses and bar codes to the OSU Extension office, 908 S. College Ave. There is a box set up in the hall.
The club's Family Issues project will be to make Mother’s Day cards for residents in nursing homes or other facilities. Members should bring their scrapbooking supplies, and cards will be made after the April club meeting.
The club gave $20 to the state OHCE’S Pennies, Nickels and Dimes project.
One hundred dollars will be donated to the Tahlequah Food Pantry in memory of our 65-year club member, Mildred Davis. Davis always brought delicious food to club meetings and a new craft to make. She had a smile that would brighten up the room, was a pillar of the club, and she will be dearly missed, members said.
York gave a slick trick: Make a hole in the middle of food to be microwaved, it will help in warming evenly.
The next meeting of the OHCE Woodall club will be held on April 14 at 11 a.m. in the Cherokee County Community Building. Attendees should wear a face mask. Potluck luncheons are canceled for now. Guest and visitors are always welcome to attend and join.
Contact Ridenhour at 918-207-8312 or Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn at 918-456-6163 for more information about Oklahoma Home and Community Education meetings and activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.