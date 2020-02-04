The regular monthly meeting of the Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club was held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Cherokee County Community Building, with Sharon Gifford as hostess.
Members present were Faye Carnes, Mildred Davis, Tara Ellison, Teresa Fleming, Melanie Foreman, Gifford, Shirley Jones, Sue Molloy, Debra Monholland, Yvonne Moss, Rose Mary Philpott, Fran Ridenhour, Bessie Strickland, Eyvone York, new member Katie Reed, and guest Twila Whitekiller and Sherry Arnall.
The flag salute was led by Monholland. York shared the OHCE creed, and Foreman gave the OHCE devotional. The 2020 OHCE County Yearbooks and the club's yearly diary were passed out to everyone.
Members discussed several activities for the State OHCE Committees of Membership, Family Issues, Resource Management, Healthy Living, Leadership and Cultural Enrichment. Final plans will be discussed during the next few months.
Collecting eyeglasses again this year will be the club's Resource Management project. A collection box will be placed at the OSU Extension office and Lost City Community Building. The club is looking for more location sites to place a collection box. These eyeglasses will be donated to the Tahlequah Lions Club. The public can help by donating unwanted eyeglasses.
Members turned in their 2019 Member Recognition forms. State OHCE award booklets and photos are being worked on for the state OHCE competition.
The meeting was adjourned and hobo stew was served for lunch.
The next meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Cherokee County Community Building beginning at 11 a.m. with Fleming as hostess. Pizza will be served for lunch and members are asked to bring a side dish, salad, dessert, drinks or whatever.
OHCE activities, projects, and workshops are open to the public. Contact Fran Ridenhour at 918-207-8312 for more information about OHCE or joining the OHCE Woodall Club.
