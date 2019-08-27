Woodall OHCE preparing for county fair

The recent meeting of the Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club was called to order by President Fran Ridenhour on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Cherokee County Community Building.
Members present were Ridenhour, Mildred Davis, Teresa Fleming, Sharon Gifford, Joyce Moss, Sue Molloy, Eyvone York and Yvonne Moss. Guests were Bessy Strickland and Teddy Ridenhour.
Members were encouraged to get fair exhibits completed for the Cherokee County Fair, Sept. 10-14. The county fair will be kicking off on Tuesday, Sept. 10, with entering exhibits beginning at noon and closing at 6 p.m. Judging will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
The judges will be assisted by OHCE members. Members will then display and arrange exhibits for public viewing at 4 p.m.
Drive-By Fruiting is the club's Healthy Living project and will donate fresh fruits and vegetables to Hope House this month. Fleming will be in charge of shopping and delivering the nutritious snacks and food to those residents.
The Resource Management committee added 34 pairs of eyeglasses to their collection for the Tahlequah Lion's Club. The public is invited to drop off their unwanted eyeglasses at the OSU Extension Office.
Ridenhour assisted four attendees at the 4-H Sewing Camp.
The club received information that three of their award booklets placed at the OHCE state level. The County Healthy Living One Step Exercises won second; Local Healthy Living Drive-By Fruiting won second; and Local Resource Management Collecting Eyeglasses also won second.
Five county schools benefited from the 165 packaged school supplies that was donated from club members.
Cherokee County OHCE will be hosting the five-county OHCE Fall Extravaganza on Oct. 24.
Members are encouraged to bring an idea for the clubs' Make & Take table.
The public is invited to attend the next meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Sandwiches will be served for lunch. Members should bring a report of their fair entries.
All OHCE meetings, activities, workshops and projects are open to the public. To become a member of OHCE, contact Ridenhour at 918-207-8312, or the OSU extension office at 918-456-6163.
