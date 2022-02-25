The February meeting of the OHCE Woodall club was held at the Cherokee County Community Building. Members attending were Teresa Fleming, Sharon Gifford, Tenisha Hess, Lynn Jackson, Shirley Jones, Yvonne Moss, Fran Ridenhour, Eyvone York and guest Teddy Ridenhour.
Jones led the flag salute, York gave the OHCE Club Devotional, and Hess gave a “Thought for the Day.” The minutes were read and approved. The treasurer's report was accepted and filed for audit.
Jones and York announced the OHCE County Arts and Crafts Festival and Flea Market will be held March 12. It will be held at the Cherokee County Community Building, opening at 8 a.m. Members will provide food and work in the concession stand, with breakfast and lunch being available. Funds raised from this event will be used for OHCE county projects.
Ridenhour said that the club’s Master Club report, Secretary Book, nine Member Recognition forms, and four photographs were submitted for 2021 year-end awards. The club also prepared three OHCE State committee books.
The 2022 Family Issues committee will make Mother’s Day corsages and cards to be distributed during OHCE Week in May. A workshop will be set up at a later date.
Slick tricks were shared by York and Jones.
Fleming presented the “Charcuterie Boards” leader lesson. She discussed the types of boards to use, themes, displaying and foods. Everyone received a charcuterie board handout.
The next meeting will be Wednesday, March 9 in the community building at 11 a.m. Ridenhour will present the “Food and Meds that Don’t Mix” leader lesson. Guests and visitors are welcome.
The 2022 officers were recognized: Fran Ridenhour, president; Shirley Jones, vice president; Tenisha Hess, secretary; Teresa Fleming, treasurer; and Eyvone York, devotional leader.
Contact Ridenhour at 918-207-8312 or FCS Educator Heather Winn at 918-456-6163 for more information about Oklahoma Home and Community Education meetings, activities and joining OHCE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.