Woodall School had its end-of-year student checkout May 20. As families drove through the parking lot to bring back electronics and textbooks and picked up report cards, they were met by teachers who lined the area with signs to wish the students well and to have a great summer. Superintendent Linda Clinkenbeard and Nurse Vickie Staton, who are retiring, attended so families could wave goodbye and wish them well.
Woodall School celebrates
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Elizabeth A. Ostenson, 84 of Tahlequah, Go-Ye-Village, died May 23, 2020. Services are pending at this time, On-line condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Othel Peace, 80 of Tahlequah, Pumpkin Hollow area, died Sunday May, 24, 2020, Services Pending with Green Country Funeral Home, On-line condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Walter "Walt" Dale Choate of Tahlequah, Oklahoma passed away May 21, 2020 at the age of 79. Walter was born March 23, 1941 in Wagoner, Oklahoma to William "Bill" Frank Choate and Dorothy Marie "Neel" Choate. He graduated from Wagoner High School in 1959 and later became a C…
BUNCH [mdash] age 47. Construction Worker. Died Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 in Oklahoma City, OK. Services were held Friday, May 22nd, 2020 at Dry Creek Community Center. Burial at Barber Cemetery in Welling, OK.
DRUMRIGHT [mdash] Funeral Services for Walter Lucas "Luke" Gooch were held Wednesday, May 13th at 2 p.m. Due to the State of Oklahoma pandemic gathering guidelines, a drive-up parking lot service was held at the First Baptist Church in Cushing, OK. Interment followed in the Lawson Cemetery a…
Most Popular
Articles
- Sex offender arrested loitering near restroom
- BREAKING: Water rescued performed on Illinois River
- City moving forward with condemnation for 'nuisance' area south of Town Branch
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 5-24-20: Woman's death blamed on possible overdose
- The Frontier: Oklahoma tops list of illegal shipping of fighting chickens, says animal welfare group
- Sequoyah reveals top 10 percent of Class of 2020
- The Frontier: An already hungry state sees its food crisis deepen
- Woman in critical condition after crash
- Selling sexual images non-consensually to become felony
- OSDH: 77 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 in NW Oklahoma, no deaths reported Sunday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.