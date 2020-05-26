Woodall School had its end-of-year student checkout May 20. As families drove through the parking lot to bring back electronics and textbooks and picked up report cards, they were met by teachers who lined the area with signs to wish the students well and to have a great summer. Superintendent Linda Clinkenbeard and Nurse Vickie Staton, who are retiring, attended so families could wave goodbye and wish them well.

