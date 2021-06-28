Woodall School's Student Wellness Action Team students hosted its second campuswide Tobacco-Free Poster Contest for Threw With Chew Week.
Lower elementary students were provided with a picture to color; upper elementary students were asked to draw a picture of themselves participating in a tobacco-free activity; and middle school students created an anti-tobacco poster that included reasons why others should choose a tobacco-free life.
SWAT students judged the posters and awarded the top placers with prizes.
SWAT students feel it is important to raise awareness to students of all ages, not just the older ones. Engaging children in fun activities, such as this poster contest, is a positive way to share healthy lifestyle choices. F
For more information or resources on quitting tobacco use, call 1-800-QUITNOW or visit okhelpline.com.
