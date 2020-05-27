Leigh Cooper has been selected by her colleagues as the Teacher of the Year at Woodall School.
The Woodall Teacher of the Year is selected as someone who inspires and cares about students of all backgrounds and abilities; demonstrates poise, enthusiasm, and the ability to maintain a demanding schedule; shows a continuing commitment to personal and professional growth; and has respect and admiration for students, parents, and colleagues.
Cooper started teaching at Woodall in the fall of 2013. Prior to joining the Wildcat family, she taught at Muskogee Public Schools for six years. Throughout her career, she has grades 1-5.
She enjoys the small size of Woodall.
"It truly feels like a family," said Cooper.
Along with teaching, she takes pride in being the Woodall 4-H leader. She feels teaching is her calling and she cannot imagine herself in any other profession. She looks forward to coming back to school every year.
Cooper lives in Fort Gibson with her husband, Evan, and her two children, Remington and Taylor. She enjoys spending time with her family working outside on the farm and taking care of their cattle.
