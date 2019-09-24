Woodall Public School is hosting a Johnson-O'Malley Committee Meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Administration Building, 14090 W. 835 Road, Tahlequah.

A Title VI Indian Education Parent Committee Meeting for Woodall Public School will be held following at 6:30 p.m. also in the Board Room of the Administration Building.

Both meetings are open to the public, and everyone is invited to attend.

Tags

Recommended for you