Woodall School students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade got an up-close look at area protector operations during Emergency Vehicle Day.
Cherokee County School Resource Officer Joseph Burkett said he came up with the idea to bring a fleet to Woodall School just a few weeks ago, and threw it together on short notice.
"We did one in Vian one time, and I thought the kids would like it, so I talked to the school and they said, 'Let's do it,'" said Burkett.
The Cherokee Nation Marshal Service brought in its Lenco BearCat armored vehicle, a patrol vehicle and an ambulance. Students were allowed to hop inside and look around.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office had its UTV on hand, while Undersheriff James Brown brought his patrol truck to the scene. Burkett said Woodall brought a firetruck and its pumper truck.
"I think the kids gained more knowledge on each of the vehicles and what those are used for," said Burkett. "A lot of them asked what certain equipment was used for and the other classes asked a lot more questions."
The first group of students were able to watch as First Flight circled the school property before landing on the softball fields.
Burkett said Monday morning's pedestrian vs. vehicle crash that occurred just down the road had him worried about whether agencies would be available.
"Woodall's pumper truck was on that fatality, so some of the students didn't get to see it. When they did clear the scene and they came in, those kids were full of joy," said Burkett.
Burkett has more ideas in mind for future events, such as another Emergency Vehicle Day. He said it's something that needs to be scheduled to coincide with appropriate weather conditions.
"What we were going to do today, we were going to let the students use the hoses off the firetrucks, but it was just too cold. I know the next one is probably doing to be at Shady Grove and that should be in the spring," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.