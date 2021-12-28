On Dec. 28, Woodall Public Schools Superintendent Ginger Knight announced on social media that the district obtained a social media video that depicts individuals, who appear to be on the roof of one of their school buildings over the school break, in possession of a firearm.
The video has been turned over to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department and is under investigation.
"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority," wrote Knight.
