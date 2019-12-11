Woodall SWAT helps clean up campus

The Woodall School Student Wellness Action Team recently helped clean Woodall's campus and promote the Great American Smoke Out.
Woodall's SWAT students did some maintenance in the school garden by cleaning up debris and re-covering garden beds for the winter. They picked up trash, including several cigarette butts in the parent/guardian parking lot and in front of the school.
SWAT members also hung up posters in the cafeteria regarding healthier drink options.
On Nov. 21, the students participated in the Great American Smoke Out and passed out information cards regarding getting help to quit tobacco to parents/guardians during parent pick up.
For more information or resources on quitting tobacco use, call the Help Line at 1-800-QUITNOW or visit okhelpline.com, and for nutrition ideas and education, visit Shapeyourfutureok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.