Woodall SWAT pushes Through With Chew Week

In honor of Through With Chew Week in February, Woodall School's Student Wellness Action Team hosted a campus-wide tobacco-free poster contest March 2-6 to raise awareness of the percentage of young people who use chewing tobacco.
According to the Truth Initiative, in 2017, 9.2 percent of high school students in Oklahoma used chewing tobacco, snuff or dip on at least one day in the past 30 days.
For the contest, SWAT asked prekindergarten through second-grade students to chose an anti-tobacco coloring sheet from ShapeYourFutureOK.com; students in grades 3-5 were asked to hand-design a poster showing themselves participating in a tobacco-free activity; and students in grades 6-8 were to hand-design a poster that included at least three harmful facts about tobacco. At the end of the week, 167 entries were submitted and judged by the SWAT students. One winner from each grade level received a prize, along with having their poster copied, laminated, and hung around campus to showcase their artwork and to encourage Woodall students to be tobacco-free. Woodall students thought this would be an important way to raise awareness of what activities the SWAT team does, and hopefully gain new membership.
For more information or resources for planning a tobacco quit date, call 1-800-QUITNOW or visit okhelpline.com. Woodall SWAT is a partner of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County.
The winners by grade are: Pre-K, Juleeann Archer; kindergarten, Ella Buckner; first grade, Nathalie Maldonado; second grade, Layla Eubanks; third grade, Alix Bowen; fourth grade, Emmy Young; fifth grade, Saylor Mace; sixth grade, Lauren Roche; and eighth grade, Ja'lynn Kitchell.
